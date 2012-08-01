PRAGUE Aug 1 Revenue for Czech lender Komercni
Banka should grow 1-2 percent this year, while
lending growth should slow from recent quarters to a 2012 rise
of 3-5 percent as earlier estimated, Chief Financial Officer
Pavel Cejka said on Wednesday.
"We do expect that (lending volume growth) will slow down
somewhat in the second half," Cejka said.
Loan volumes rose by 8 percent in the first six months of
the year.
Komercni Banka earlier posted a 96 percent rise in
second-quarter net profit to 4.12 billion crowns ($200.10
million), thanks to a sharp fall in provisions for losses on
loans and securities and higher trading income.
(Reporting by Jan Korselt)