PRAGUE Nov 8 Shares in lender Komercni Banka BKOMsp.PR rose by 3 percent at opening in Prague to 3,399 crowns following a release of the lender's third quarter results, which were worse than market expectations.

By 0830 GMT the share was 2.67 percent up at 3,362 crowns while the main PX index PX> rose 1.31 percent.

Komercni reported third quarter results earlier on Tuesday showing a steep drop in net profit after the lender took an impairment charge on Greek bond holdings.

A Prague-based dealer said the third quarter operating profit was not that disappointing. The stock also paired heavy losses from the previous session. (Reporting by Robert Mueller; writing by Jana Mlcochova; editing by Michael Winfrey)