BRIEF-Skanska wins order in Finland worth about SEK 1.5 bln
* Skanska renovates the olympic stadium in Helsinki, Finland, for EUR 156 mln, about SEK 1.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
PRAGUE Dec 9 Czech lender Komercni Banka will repay a 6 billion crown ($315.24 million) subordinated loan to its parent bank Societe Generale early, it said on Friday.
French Societe Generale had granted the 10-year loan at the end of 2006, with an option for early repayment after five years.
Komercni Banka said the repayment is subject to negotiations with the central bank and creditors, and it said it intended to pay it back in the earliest possible term, Feb. 27, 2012.
It said its capital adequacy level would be more than sufficient after the repayment. ($1 = 19.0329 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Michael Winfrey)
Feb 10 Guangzhou Yuexiu Financial Holdings Group Co Ltd
* Entered into negotiations with Tsogo Sun and/or subsidiaries over potential acquisition of a circa R3.3 billion portfolio of hotel assets