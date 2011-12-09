PRAGUE Dec 9 Czech lender Komercni Banka will repay a 6 billion crown ($315.24 million) subordinated loan to its parent bank Societe Generale early, it said on Friday.

French Societe Generale had granted the 10-year loan at the end of 2006, with an option for early repayment after five years.

Komercni Banka said the repayment is subject to negotiations with the central bank and creditors, and it said it intended to pay it back in the earliest possible term, Feb. 27, 2012.

It said its capital adequacy level would be more than sufficient after the repayment. ($1 = 19.0329 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Michael Winfrey)