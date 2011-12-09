* Exercises option to repay 10-year, CZK 6 bln loan

* Move comes as Europe banks race to meet capital rules (Adds more details)

PRAGUE Dec 9 Czech lender Komercni Banka will repay a 6 billion crown ($315.24 million) loan to its French parent bank Societe Generale early, it said on Friday.

The early repayment comes as European banks scramble to raise capital levels to meet new industry rules that analysts have warned could cause an exit of capital from western banks' units in the European Union's emerging east.

On Friday, Moody's rating agency downgraded the debt of France's three largest banks including Societe Generale, which has said it would plug a capital shortfall estimated at more than 2 billion euros without private or state help.

Societe Generale had granted the 10-year subordinated loan at the end of 2006 with an option for early repayment after five years, which Komercni Banka said it intended to exercise.

Komernci Banka, 60 percent owned by Societe Generale, said the early repayment is subject to negotiations with the Czech central bank and creditors. It intended to pay it back in the earliest possible term, Feb. 27, 2012.

Moody's said on Dec. 1 that foreign-owned Czech banks may face pressure to upstream capital to western parents. It also lowered its outlook on the banking system to negative due to an expected economic slowdown.

Komercni Banka, the third-largest Czech bank by assets, said its capital adequacy level was at 16 percent at the end of the third quarter and would be more than sufficient after the repayment.

Czech banks had been helped through the financial and economic crises of 2008-09 by liquidity in the system as banks have low loan-deposit ratios.

The biggest Czech banks have said they could see a lending slowdown, but mainly through lack of demand from firms for credit.

The chief executive of Austrian Raiffeisen's local unit told reporters last week the bank may limit new lending and sell a portion of past loans to help it meet capital requirements.

The sector's overall loan-deposit ratio is 73 percent and capital adequacy was at 15.7 percent, leaving it better placed than other banking systems in emerging Europe.

According to analysts at Morgan Stanley, there is almost 140 billion euros from parent and cross-border funding at risk of deleveraging from Western European banks in Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria.

($1 = 19.0329 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Michael Winfrey and Jane Merriman)