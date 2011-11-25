* CFO says lower economic outlook slowing loan growth

* Economic slowdown likely to raise risk costs

* Says Czech banking system health, able to finance economy (Adds quotes, detail, shares)

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Nov 25 Czech group Komercni Banka lowered its expectation for lending growth next year to around 5 percent, assuming economic output weakens as forecast.

The cut, from previous guidance for 5-7 percent, was based on "recent 2012 GDP estimate revisions, including Komercni Banka's estimate (which has been) revised down to 0.5 percent," chief financial officer Pavel Cejka said on Friday.

Komercni Banka, the country's third largest bank and majority-owned by French lender Societe Generale, has said it expected its loan portfolio to rise 6-8 percent in 2011.

Cejka said growth next year should be mainly driven by housing financing, while the "development of corporate lending will be determined by the macroeconomic situation".

He also said the Czech banking sector has no capital or liquidity problems, and new regulatory restrictions -- like those proposed by Austria -- that affect local units will not have a material impact on lending.

Komercni Banka shares were down 1.4 percent at 3,070 crowns at 1140 GMT, in line with the wider market.

Cejka, who gave the 5-7 percent range in an Oct. 4 interview with Reuters, said on Friday it was reasonable to expect the economic slowdown to increase risk costs in 2012, adding the bank was not planning new measures to protect capital or assess risk.

It has a tier 1 capital ratio above 14 percent and, like other big Czech banks, has a low loan-deposit ratio, at 76 percent.

Austrian regulators this week proposed rules that link bank lending to the amount of refinancing lenders can raise locally in central, eastern and southeastern Europe.

According to the proposal, subsidiaries of Austrian banks in foreign countries will have to ensure the ratio of new loans to local refinancing does not exceed 110 percent.

The Czech central bank said on Thursday the proposed rules were not relevant for local units of Austria banks, which includes Erste Group Bank's Ceska Sporitelna unit, the country's largest bank.

European banks are also under pressure to boost capital, which many economists see as a risk to central and eastern European economies if parent banks reduce funding.

Cejka said big Czech banks were not dependent on parent funding. "It seems fair to assume that business model of some smaller players might get reviewed in the coming quarters but the Czech banking system as a whole is able to continue financing the economy.

"The slowdown in lending would therefore be attributed to demand side, as uncertainty reduces clients' appetite to take up new loans." (Editing by Jan Lopatka and Dan Lalor)