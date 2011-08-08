VIENNA Aug 8 Public-sector infrastructure finance specialist Kommunalkredit Austria (KA) booked a 31.3 million euro ($44 million) writedown on its Greek sovereign debt portfolio, all but wiping out its first-half profit.

KA said on Monday the writedown did not necesarily mean it would take part in a voluntary private-sector contribution to Greece's rescue package but the step gave it more leeway to do so.

KA owns Greek bonds with a nominal value of nearly 222 million euros, of which 142 million mature by end-2020.

After the writedown, it made a first-half net profit of 0.9 million euros under IFRS accounting standards.

State-owned KA is the healthy part split off from Kommunalkredit, the lender which Austria had to nationalise in 2008 during the financial crisis. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor) ($1= 0.7099 euro)