VIENNA Aug 8 Public-sector infrastructure
finance specialist Kommunalkredit Austria (KA) booked a 31.3
million euro ($44 million) writedown on its Greek sovereign debt
portfolio, all but wiping out its first-half profit.
KA said on Monday the writedown did not necesarily mean it
would take part in a voluntary private-sector contribution to
Greece's rescue package but the step gave it more leeway to do
so.
KA owns Greek bonds with a nominal value of nearly 222
million euros, of which 142 million mature by end-2020.
After the writedown, it made a first-half net profit of 0.9
million euros under IFRS accounting standards.
State-owned KA is the healthy part split off from
Kommunalkredit, the lender which Austria had to nationalise in
2008 during the financial crisis.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor)
($1= 0.7099 euro)