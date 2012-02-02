* Senior debt rating cut two notches to Baa3, outlook stable

* Standalone financial strength rate cut to E from E+

* Cites expectations for higher Greek debt writedowns

* KA CEO says state-owned bank won't need more aid

VIENNA, Feb 2 Moody's Investors Service cut the senior debt rating on nationalised lender Kommunalkredit Austria two notches on Thursday, citing rising expectations its writedowns on Greek sovereign debt will come in higher than first thought.

Moody's also cut the bank's standalone financial strength rating to E, noting expectations KA will need to write down in 2011 results the lion's share of the 204 million euro ($269 million) exposure to Greece it had as of mid-2011.

That represented around half KA's Tier 1 capital, Moody's said, adding it could not rule out a writedown to 30 percent of the notional value of Greek bonds given the latest talks on involving private investors in restructuring Greek debt.

KA can use reserves to help offset the impact of writedowns and can absorb losses of up to 30 million per year on its income statement, the agency noted, expecting KA to lose more than 100 million euros in 2011.

KA Chief Executive Alois Steinbichler said he disagreed with the downgrade, noting the bank's restructuring efforts meant operating results were in good shape and that the outcome of Greek debt talks was still unclear.

He said KA would be able to absorb any hit on Greek debt without requiring any more state assistance.

The public-sector infrastructure finance specialist booked a 31.3 million euro writedown on its Greek sovereign debt portfolio in August, all but wiping out its first-half profit.

State-owned KA is the healthy part split off from Kommunalkredit, the lender which Austria had to nationalise in 2008 during the financial crisis. The state aims to sell off the bank by the middle of next year.

KA Finanz (KF) is the "bad bank" that emerged from the revamp. KF has said it has nearly 1 billion euros in Greek sovereign exposure, of which around 520 million is in the form of credit default swaps or total return swaps.

($1 = 0.7577 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)