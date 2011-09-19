* Sees Q3 rev of $24.1-$24.2 mln vs est $23.6 mln
* Sees Q3 EPS of $0.5-$0.6 vs est $0.03
* Shares up 12 pct
Sept 19 Boosted by strong sales growth and
growing market share, American grill and sushi bar Kona Grill
raised its outlook for the third quarter, sending its
shares up 12 percent.
For the quarter ended September 30, Kona expects revenue of
$24.1-$24.2 million, compared with its prior forecast of
$22.7-$23.7 million.
The company also raised its net income forecast to $0.5-$0.6
million, or 5-6 cents a share, from the previous outlook of
$0.1-$0.3 million, or 1-3 cents a share.
Kona anticipates same-store sales growth of about 9 percent
over the same year-ago quarter, compared with the previous
forecast of 6 percent.
Analysts, on average, were expecting third-quarter earnings
of 3 cents a share on revenue of $23.6 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company were trading up at $5.89 after the
bell. They had closed at $5.26 on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)