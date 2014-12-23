Dec 23 Shenzhen Kondarl Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to boost capital in Qianhai-based investment unit by 200 million yuan ($32.13 million)

* Says plans to set up finance leasing firm in Heilongjiang province with investment at 200 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1v9SY83; bit.ly/13zHswq

