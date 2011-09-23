LONDON, Sept 23 Thomson Reuters said it has agreed to sell its trade and risk management software business, which includes flagship product Kondor, to private equity firm Vista Equity Partners.

The value of the sale was not disclosed but sources familiar with the deal told Thomson Reuters LPC that the loan to support the leveraged buyout is expected to be around $200 million.

The deal will be backed by debt financing from a group including GE Capital , ING , Lloyds and Royal Bank of Canada , sources familiar with the deal told Thomson Reuters LPC.

Vista beat other private equity firms Cinven, Bridgepoint and Montagu Private Equity. (Reporting by Isabell Witt; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)