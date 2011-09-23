By Isabell Witt and Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, Sept 23
Thomson Reuters said it
has agreed to sell its trade and risk management software
business, which includes flagship product Kondor, to private
equity firm Vista Equity Partners.
The value of the sale was not disclosed but sources familiar
with the deal told Thomson Reuters LPC that the loan to support
the leveraged buyout is expected to be around $200 million.
The deal will be backed by debt financing from a group
including GE Capital , ING , Lloyds and
Royal Bank of Canada , sources familiar with the deal
told Thomson Reuters LPC.
Vista beat other private equity firms Cinven, Bridgepoint
and Montagu Private Equity.
(Reporting by Isabell Witt; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)