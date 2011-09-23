(Adds background)
By Isabell Witt and Claire Ruckin
LONDON, Sept 23 Thomson Reuters
said it has agreed to sell its trade and risk management
software business, which includes flagship product Kondor, to
private equity firm Vista Equity Partners.
The value of the sale was not disclosed.
The loan to support the leveraged buyout is expected to be
around $200 million, sources familiar with the deal told Thomson
Reuters LPC.
The debt financing will be provided by a group including GE
Capital , ING , Lloyds and Royal Bank of
Canada , sources familiar with the deal said.
Vista beat bids from other private equity firms including
Cinven, Bridgepoint and Montagu Private Equity.
Thomson Reuters, which provides news and information
services, said it will now begin a consultation process with
works councils, unions and employee representatives and a final
sale and purchase agrement to the proposed transaction is
expected to close by January 31, 2012.
Barclays Capital acted as sole financial advisor to Thomson
Reuters.
The trade and risk management business operates under the
Thomson Reuters enterprise solutions business.
Kondor provides trade and risk software as well as liquidity
risk systems for treasury and cash management operations. Its
main competitors include Misys , SunGard and
French software solutions company Murex.
In April, Thomson Reuters said it expects to raise about $1
billion from the sale of its enterprise risk management and
investment accounting software businesses, along with previously
announced sales of a legal education product and Scandinavian
legal and tax and accounting units.
In June Thomson Reuters said it also planned to sell a unit
of its healthcare business. In 2010 the unit had revenues of
about $450 million.
(Additional reporting Jennifer Saba; Editing by Chris Wickham
and David Cowell)