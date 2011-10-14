(Repeats to remove extraneous characters from headline)

LONDON Oct 14 Vista Equity Partners is facing challenges financing its acquisition of Thomson Reuters' trade and risk management software business, including flagship product Kondor, banking sources said on Friday.

Vista bought the businesses for more than $500 million in cash in September after winning an auction. The private equity company is trying to finalise a larger financing package than originally envisaged, but the deterioration in market conditions since August may limit the size of the loan, bankers said.

Vista had agreed a $185 million of drawn debt with GE Capital, ING, Lloyds and Royal Bank of Canada in September, but subsequently tried to increase the amount of debt to $220-$230 million, which was in line with debt offered to rival bidders Cinven, Bridgepoint and Montagu Private Equity, the bankers added.

Some of the four banks were unwilling to increase the size of the financing due to market volatility. Vista is currently approaching a wider group of banks after first talking to banks that backed rival bidders.

The financing was expected to be decided by early October, but negotiations are still continuing, the bankers said.

"Vista is struggling to get the higher amount of debt in place," one of the sources said.

The level of debt Vista manages to raise will not affect the acquisition itself, only the amount of equity Vista will have to contribute.

A final sale and purchase agreement for the proposed transaction with news and information services provider Thomson Reuters is expected to close by Jan. 31, 2012. Barclays Capital acted as sole financial advisor to Thomson Reuters.

The trade and risk management business operates under the Thomson Reuters enterprise solutions business. Kondor provides trade and risk software as well as liquidity risk systems for treasury and cash management operations. Its main competitors include Misys, SunGard and French software solutions company Murex.

