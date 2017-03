HELSINKI Jan 24 Finnish lift and escalator maker Kone expects stronger sales and profit in the second half of 2013 than in the first half of the year, Chief Executive Matti Alahuhta told a conference call.

Kone said earlier on Thursday it expected full-year 2013 sales to grow 5-9 percent and operating profit to be around 840-920 million euros ($1.12-$1.22 billion). ($1 = 0.7530 euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen, editing by Patrick Lannin)