HELSINKI Aug 26 Finland's Kone, the world's second-biggest elevator maker with large exposure to the Chinese market, on Wednesday said it has not seen any immediate impact from the recent stock market turbulence on its business.

"The competition overall continues tight in our industry in China, but that has been the case for a number of years - there has been no direct impact from the stock market development specifically," a Kone spokeswoman told Reuters in an email.

"Our best estimate for the new equipment market development this year in China is still a rather stable or declining market compared to last year."

Kone has in recent years stepped up expansion in China which now contributes about 40 percent of its sales. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Terje Solsvik)