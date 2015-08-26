(Adds comments from Q2 report)

HELSINKI Aug 26 Finland's Kone, the world's second-biggest elevator maker after Otis, said it had no reason yet to change its view of its main market China despite recent stock market turbulence.

Kone has in recent years stepped up expansion in China which now contributes about 40 percent of its sales.

"The competition overall continues tight in our industry in China, but that has been the case for a number of years, there has been no direct impact from the stock market development specifically," a Kone spokeswoman told Reuters in an email.

"Our best estimate for the new equipment market development this year in China is still a rather stable or declining market compared to last year," she said.

In July, Kone reported that its orders from China grew less than five percent in the second quarter while the overall market declined slightly.

Chief Executive Henrik Ehrnrooth told a conference call in July that competition for market share in China was "very intense", but added that the market was a mixed bag.

"If you look at a Tier 1 city the market development continues to be positive. If you on the other hand look at some of the lower tier cities we see a clearly more challenging situation and we can see that our customers have challenges in getting financing and also inventory levels are at quite a high level in some of the cities," he said.

"The market remains uncertain and in some places very challenging."

Kone lifted its full-year profit forecasts in July, however, on the back of strong growth in North America. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Terje Solsvik and David Clarke)