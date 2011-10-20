HELSINKI Oct 20 Finnish lift and escalator maker Kone reported a 2 percent rise in third-quarter operating profit, amid higher raw material prices, price pressure and increasing wages in Asia.

July-September operating profit rose to 189 million euros ($261 million), compared with a forecast for 194 million in a poll in which estimates were in a 186-210 million range.

Kone specified its full-year 2011 guidance and said on Thursday operating profit will be 710-740 million euros, while sales will grow 3-6 percent.

It has previously forecast sales would grow up to 5 percent and for operating profit of 700-750 million euros. ($1 = 0.725 euro) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Dan Lalor)