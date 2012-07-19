HELSINKI, July 19 Finnish lift and escalator
maker Kone raised its outlook for the full year after
posting solid second-quarter results, citing strong demand from
Asia.
Kone said on Thursday it now expects 2012 operating profit,
excluding one-time costs, of 760-820 million euros ($932-1,000
million) thanks to stronger sales. Its previous forecast was
750-800 million euros.
It reported second-quarter operating income of 208.5 million
compared to the market's average forecast for 200 million euros
in a Reuters poll.
($1 = 0.8154 euros)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)