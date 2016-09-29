(Adds detail)

Sept 29 (Reuters) -

* Finnish elevator maker Kone said on Thursday it had acquired a majority stake in Spanish elevator company Citylift, S.A., providing installation, maintenance and modernization services

* Kone said in a statement the acquisition will strengthen its position in the Spanish elevator market

* Price of the acquisition was not disclosed

* Citylift currently employs 111 people and services over 5,000 elevators in Spain