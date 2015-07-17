* Q2 EBIT 325 mln euros vs 308 mln in Reuters poll

* Lifts full-year profit forecast

* Shares rise 9.3 percent (Adds outlook, China outlook)

HELSINKI, July 17 Finnish elevator maker Kone on Friday reported strong quarterly profits and lifted its full-year forecast as sales growth in North America helped offset slower demand in its main market China.

Shares in Kone were up 9.3 percent at 1127 GMT as the world's second-biggest manufacturer of elevators after Otis said its second-quarter operating profit rose to 325 million euros ($354 million) from 263 million a year earlier, ahead of a market forecast of 308 million euros.

New orders of 2,193 million euros also surpassed analyst forecasts in Reuters poll.

Kone said it expects its full-year operating profit to be in the range of 1,190-1,250 million euros, compared to its previous forecast of 1,140-1,230 million. That compares with analysts' average expectation of 1,209 million euros before the report.

Kone has in recent years stepped up expansion in China which contributes about 40 percent of sales, compared to about 16 percent for the Americas region.

The company said that its new equipment orders from China grew less than five percent in the quarter while the overall market declined slightly. It said it expected the market to be stable or slightly weaker over the full year.

Kone said in the Americas region, sales and orders are growing especially in the commercial and residential sectors in the United States.

Otis' owner United Technologies, due to publish second-quarter earnings next week, in April reported falling elevator business sales for the first quarter.

