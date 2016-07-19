* Q2 EBIT 349 mln euros vs 332 mln in poll

* Lifts 2016 profit forecast

* New orders fell in China, rose in all other regions

* Shares up 4.5 pct (Adds CEO comments, detail)

By Jussi Rosendahl

HELSINKI, July 19 Finnish elevator maker Kone Oyj lifted its full-year earnings forecast and reported a better than expected quarterly profit as growth in other regions offset a decline in the industry's biggest market, China.

The market leader in China said new equipment orders in the country fell about 5 percent in the second quarter, in line with the overall market.

"In China, the new equipment market volumes declined less than in the first quarter, but pricing pressure in the market intensified," Kone Chief Executive Henrik Ehnrooth told a news conference.

He said in the first half of the year, the Chinese market fell about 7 percent in unit terms but more than 10 percent in value.

"That's because of the pricing pressure, and also because customers are shifting towards less expensive, standard products."

Kone repeated its forecast that China's market in unit terms would contract between 5 and 10 percent in 2016, the second straight year of decline, as the country's economic growth hits its lowest levels in a quarter of a century.

"In value terms, it (the decline) will be around the mid-teens," Ehnrooth said.

Helped by growth in its service business, as well as in countries such as the United States, India and Germany, Kone's second-quarter operating profit rose to 349 million euros ($386 million) from 325 million a year earlier, surpassing analysts' average expectation of 332 million in a Reuters poll.

Kone now expects its full-year operating profit to be in the range of 1.25 billion to 1.33 billion euros, compared with its previous forecast of 1.22 billion to 1.32 billion euros.

Analysts on average had estimated a full-year profit of 1.26 billion euros.

Shares in the company had risen 4.5 percent by 1213 GMT and have climbed about 15 percent so far this year.

"The result was strong and profitability was excellent," said Juha Kinnunen, analyst at Inderes Equity Research, who has a 'reduce' rating on the firm. "Valuation of the stock is very high, but it doesn't seem to bother the market, which now appreciates stability, visibility and cash flow."

Kone is the world's second-biggest elevator maker after Otis, a unit of U.S. company United Technologies, and it also rivals Swiss company Schindler and Germany's ThyssenKrupp. ($1 = 0.9043 euros) (Editing by Susan Thomas and Louise Heavens)