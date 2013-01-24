HELSINKI Jan 24 Finnish lift and escalator
maker Kone gave a weaker-than-expected outlook for
2013 after its fourth-quarter operating profit also fell short
of market forecasts.
Kone said it expects full-year 2013 sales to grow 5-9
percent and operating profit to be around 840-920 million euros
($1.12-$1.22 billion). Analysts on average expected 2013
operating profit of 938 million euros, according to a Reuters
poll.
October-December operating profit increased almost 10
percent to 255.6 million euros, but missed the market's average
forecast of 260 million euros.
($1 = 0.7530 euros)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)