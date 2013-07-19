HELSINKI, July 19 Finnish lift and escalator maker Kone raised its full-year outlook after strong demand in Asia helped it book a stronger-than-expected operating profit for the second quarter.

Its second-quarter operating profit rose to 242.8 million euros ($317.9 million) from 210 million euros a year earlier. Analysts on average expected 237 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

It raised its forecast for 2013 sales growth to 9-11 percent and said its expected full-year operating income to be 890-920 million euros. It previously estimated sales growth of 7-10 percent and operating profit of around 870-920 million euros. ($1 = 0.7639 euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)