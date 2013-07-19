BRIEF-China Everbright Bank says resolution passed to approve shareholder return plan of Co for 2017-2019
* Resolution to consider and approve shareholder return plan of company for 2017-2019 approved
HELSINKI, July 19 Finnish lift and escalator maker Kone raised its full-year outlook after strong demand in Asia helped it book a stronger-than-expected operating profit for the second quarter.
Its second-quarter operating profit rose to 242.8 million euros ($317.9 million) from 210 million euros a year earlier. Analysts on average expected 237 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.
It raised its forecast for 2013 sales growth to 9-11 percent and said its expected full-year operating income to be 890-920 million euros. It previously estimated sales growth of 7-10 percent and operating profit of around 870-920 million euros. ($1 = 0.7639 euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)
* Resolution to consider and approve shareholder return plan of company for 2017-2019 approved
Feb 28 U.S. cable and media company Comcast Corp said on Tuesday it would buy the 49 percent it does not already own in Universal Studios Japan (USJ) in a deal valued at 254.8 billion yen ($2.27 billion).
* Comcast NBCUniversal to acquire remaining 49 pct stake in Universal Studios Japan