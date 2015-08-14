HELSINKI Aug 14 Finnish crane maker Konecranes on Friday said police is investigating a fraud in which 17.2 million euros ($19.2 million) was stolen from one of its foreign subsidiaries.

Konecranes said perpetrators used identity theft and other methods to induce the subsidiary to make unwarranted payments.

"Konecranes hopes that this information shall also help other companies to avoid becoming victims of similar crimes," it said in a statement.

Konecranes this week announced an all-share merger with U.S. cranes and mining equipment maker Terex.

($1 = 0.8948 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Jason Neely)