HELSINKI Feb 2 Finnish crane maker Konecranes reported on Thursday a surprise rise in fourth-quarter operating profit and said it expected 2012 earnings to rise.

Operating profit in October-December rose around 4 percent to 47.5 million euros ($62.69 million), beating all analysts' forecasts which ranged from 32.9 million to 46.0 million euros in a Reuters poll.

The company also said it expects 2012 full-year sales and operating profit to be higher than in 2011.

