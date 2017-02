(Adds detail, shares)

HELSINKI, Sept 19 - Finnish cranemaker Konecranes has started talks about temporary layoffs in its machine tool service business, aiming to cut costs and capacity in response to weaker demand.

"The aim of the measures is to adjust the company's cost structure and capacity to correspond with the current, weakened market situation and to secure future competitiveness," it said on Monday, adding up to 40 employees will be affected.

Konecranes shares were down 3.6 percent to 17.15 euros by 0850 GMT.