STOCKHOLM Oct 20 Crane maker Konecranes
reported on Thursday a 24 percent decline in
third-quarter operating profit and said it was seeing signs of
weakening demand.
Operating profit for the third quarter was 26.0 million
euros on sales of 451 million euros, in line with a warning
earlier this month.
"We have started to see signs of a weakening demand, but
the level of new inquiries is still reasonably good," Konecranes
said in a statement.
It said it saw 2011 operating profit, excluding possible
restructuring costs, to be approximately on the same level as
last year. Sales were expected to be higher than in 2010.
In 2010 Konecranes reported 115 million euros of operating
profit excluding restructuring costs, on sales of 1.5 billion
euros.