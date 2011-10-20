STOCKHOLM Oct 20 Crane maker Konecranes reported on Thursday a 24 percent decline in third-quarter operating profit and said it was seeing signs of weakening demand.

Operating profit for the third quarter was 26.0 million euros on sales of 451 million euros, in line with a warning earlier this month.

"We have started to see signs of a weakening demand, but the level of new inquiries is still reasonably good," Konecranes said in a statement.

It said it saw 2011 operating profit, excluding possible restructuring costs, to be approximately on the same level as last year. Sales were expected to be higher than in 2010.

In 2010 Konecranes reported 115 million euros of operating profit excluding restructuring costs, on sales of 1.5 billion euros.