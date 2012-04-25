UPDATE 5-South Korean prosecution again seeks arrest of Samsung chief
* Special prosecutor makes second warrant request for Jay Y. Lee
(Adds comparison)
HELSINKI, April 25 Finnish crane maker Konecranes' quarterly operating profit rose 29 percent, helped by strong sales in the Americas region, and forecast sales and profit growth in 2012.
Operating profit, excluding restructuring costs, rose to 24 million euros, in line with the average analyst forecast of 22.7 million euros in a Reuters poll.
(Helsinki Newsroom)
* Special prosecutor makes second warrant request for Jay Y. Lee
BENGALURU, India, Feb 14 Foreign aircraft manufacturers offering to make combat jets in India will have to win approval from their governments, Indian Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar said, in a measure aimed at ensuring projects are not affected due to policy flip-flops.
SEOUL, Feb 14 South Korea's Samsung Group said on Tuesday it never paid bribes to South Korean President Park Geun-hye or sought illicit favours from her, as a special prosecutor's office seeks to arrest the conglomerate's leader.