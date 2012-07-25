U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises 3 pct in Jan - ELFA
Feb 23 Borrowings by U.S. companies for capital investments rose 3 percent in January, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
HELSINKI, July 25 Finnish crane maker Konecranes reported a bigger-than-expected rise in second quarter operating profit, citing strong sales and a more moderate rise in fixed costs.
April-June operating profit, excluding restructuring costs, rose 38 percent to 34.7 million euros ($41.9 million) compared to the market's average forecast for 32.3 million. Forecasts ranged from 29.3 to 36.4 million euros in a Reuters poll.
The company said its order intake was strong and repeated its full-year forecast for sales and operating profit to improve from 2011. ($1 = 0.8275 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
AMSTERDAM, Feb 23 The landing gear of a FlyBe Group airplane collapsed during landing at Amsterdam's Schiphol on Thursday, causing it to veer off the runway. There were no injuries, the airport said in a statement.
ROME, Feb 23 Almost 2,500 boat migrants were rescued in the past three days, the Italian Coast Guard said on Thursday, as this year's arrivals already far outpace the record-setting 2016.