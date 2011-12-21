* To cut some 125 jobs in Europe

* To shut down unprofitable units, streamline administration

* Aims to reach annual savings of 9 mln euros

* Reiterates 2011 guidance (Adds share reaction, details)

HELSINKI, Dec 21 - Finnish crane maker Konecranes plans to slash some 125 jobs in Europe in a bid to cut costs and boost profitability, the firm said on Wednesday.

The news sent Konecranes shares up 3.0 percent at 14.87 euros in early trade on the Helsinki bourse.

Konecranes said it would close down unprofitable units, merge units and streamline administration in 12 European countries, including Finland, Sweden, Britain and Ukraine.

In addition, Konecranes also plans to restructure some of its operations in Austria and Germany.

The firm said the planned actions were estimated to cut its annual costs by 9 million euros ($11.80 million).

It said it would book some 10 million euros of restructuring costs in the fourth quarter of 2011.

Konecranes Chief Executive Pekka Lundmark said in October, after the firm cut its full-year profit forecast, that it might have to cut jobs as it had invested and hired more services staff in the first half in anticipation of growth.

Konecranes also repeated its full-year guidance and said it expected 2011 operating profit, excluding restructuring costs, to be flat and sales to be higher versus 2010.

Its operating profit in 2010 was 115 million euros on sales of 1.5 billion euros.

($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)