Nov 28 Kongsberg Automotive ASA :

* Says Fluid Transfer business area has been awarded a three year supply agreement for high temperature hose products to Europe and China

* Says the agreement is worth an estimated 23 million euros over its lifetime (198 million Norwegian crowns)

* Says production under contract will be from KA's facilities in Normanton, UK and Grand River Ohio, USA, and commences in January 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)