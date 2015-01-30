Jan 30 Kongsberg Automotive ASA :

* Has won a contract with a global manufacturer of premium passenger cars for supply of On Board Chargers (OBC)

* Contract has an estimated total value of 40 million euros ($45.40 million) over 8 years, with supply from facility in Wuxi, China

* Production will start in H2 2017, and is expected to reach peak volume in 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8815 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)