Dec 10 Kongsberg Automotive ASA :

* Driveline contract for manual shifters in Europe worth 264 million Norwegian crowns ($37.07 million) over its 4 year duration

* Production from KA's facilities in Cluses, France will start in second half of 2017 with peak volumes expected in 2019