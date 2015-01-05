Jan 5 Kongsberg Automotive ASA :

* Driver control systems business area has been awarded contracts within Automated Manual Transmission systems for Commercial Vehicles

* Value of these contracts is estimated to be 110 million euros ($131.43 million) over a 5 year duration

* Deliveries under contracts will start to ramp up in 2016 and 2017 within Kongsberg Automotive manufacturing locations in South and North America