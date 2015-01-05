BRIEF-Sprint says Samsung Galaxy S8 can be leased for $31.25/month for 18 months
* Says can lease Samsung Galaxy S8 for $31.25 per month for 18 months or lease Samsung Galaxy S8+ for $35.42 per month for 18 months
Jan 5 Kongsberg Automotive ASA :
* Driver control systems business area has been awarded contracts within Automated Manual Transmission systems for Commercial Vehicles
* Value of these contracts is estimated to be 110 million euros ($131.43 million) over a 5 year duration
* Deliveries under contracts will start to ramp up in 2016 and 2017 within Kongsberg Automotive manufacturing locations in South and North America Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8370 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says can lease Samsung Galaxy S8 for $31.25 per month for 18 months or lease Samsung Galaxy S8+ for $35.42 per month for 18 months
* Investors awaiting clarity on possible reshuffle (Adds fresh quotes, stocks, updates levels)