UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 29 Kongsberg Automotive ASA :
* Has secured a six-year agreement with a North American seat and interior manufacturer for the supply of seat heat systems
* Production of seat heat systems will begin in Q2 of 2017
* Says contract has an estimated lifetime value of 19.8 million euros or 173 million Norwegian crowns ($22.25 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7764 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.