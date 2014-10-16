UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 16 KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA :
* Says Q3 revenues at 228.6 million euros, 2.6 percent down from Q3 2013
* Says Q3 EBIT at 13.2 million euros, slightly below last year
* Says revenues for the fourth quarter expected to be approximately 235 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources