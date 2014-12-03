UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 3 Kongsberg Automotive ASA :
* Sees 2015 revenue to be in line with 2014
* Says beyond 2015 targets include delivery of above 13 percent Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)
* Says beyond 2015 targets include organic growth ratio of 3 - 5 percent annually given the present market outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources