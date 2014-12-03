Dec 3 Kongsberg Automotive ASA :

* Sees 2015 revenue to be in line with 2014

* Says beyond 2015 targets include delivery of above 13 percent Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

* Says beyond 2015 targets include organic growth ratio of 3 - 5 percent annually given the present market outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)