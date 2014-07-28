UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 28 Kongsberg Automotive
* Kongsberg Automotive's Driveline business area has been awarded a significant supply agreement from a major North American OEM to supply Automatic Transmission Shift Cables.
* The Shift Cables, to be used in B and C Segment vehicles, will be produced in KA's Nuevo Laredo, Mexico and Wuxi, China production facilities and supplied to the customer's assembly plants globally.
* The estimated peak volume of the programs involved in these segments will reach 2.1 million cables annually by 2019 with production set to begin in the third quarter of 2016.
* The estimated lifetime value of the contract is EUR 108 million (NOK 902 million) over the program life, with all programs phasing in over an 8 year period.
* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources