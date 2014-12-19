Dec 19 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :

* Signed a contract with Polish Ministry of National Defence for an Naval Strike Missile Coastal Defence System valued at 1.3 billion Norwegian crowns ($176.04 million)

* Says scope of delivery is a Squadron-size unit similar to contract won with Poland in 2008 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.3845 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)