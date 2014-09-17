Sept 17 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

* Says Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS (Kongsberg) contracted by US Navy to test Naval Strike Missile (NSM) from Littoral Combat Ship

* Says test is planned to be conducted during Sept. 2014 from USS Coronado, an Independence-class LCS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)