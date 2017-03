Nov 24 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :

* Says has received an order for further development, upgrade of existing systems and delivery of new Remote Weapon Stations (RWS)

* Deal from Norwegian Defence Logistics Organisation (FLO) is valued at 185 million Norwegian crowns

* Order is part of 960 million crowns framework agreement for delivery of PROTECTOR "Nordic" Remote Weapon Stations to Norwegian and Swedish Armed Forces signed in December 2011