Jan 6 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :

* Says has bought 150,000 Kongsberg shares at an average price of 123.00 Norwegian crowns ($16) in connection with an employee share program

* Says after this purchase company owns 176,674 Kongsberg shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6903 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)