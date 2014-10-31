Oct 31 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

* Q3 operating revenue 3.99 billion Norwegian crowns (Reuters poll 4.03 billion crowns)

* Q3 EBITDA 614 million crowns (Reuters poll 513 million crowns)

* Q3 new orders 3.28 billion crowns versus 3.69 billion crowns

* Kongsberg Maritime and Kongsberg Defence Systems have had a strong quarter with EBITDA margins of 18.9 pct and 16.1 pct, respectively

* Kongsberg Oil & Gas Technologies has a negative underlying EBITDA, but reports a positive EBITDA as a result of one-off effects

* Kongsberg Protech Systems has experienced a weak quarter with negative EBITDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)