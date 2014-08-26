Aug 26 Kongsberg Automotive ASA : * Driveline contract in North America and Asia worth EUR 122 million * Says Driveline Business area was nominated by a North American Original Equipment Manufacturer for supplying Automatic Transmission (AT) shifters. * Says the contract has an estimated total value of EUR 122 million (NOK 1.0

billion) over its 6 year duration * Says production under the contract is scheduled to start in the first quarter

of 2016.