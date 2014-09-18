Sept 18 Kongsberg Automotive Holding ASA

* Says its Fluid Transfer business area has secured contract awards totalling 24 million euros (199 million Norwegian crowns) in NOrth America

* Kongsberg Automotive says to supply high temperature fluid assembly portfolio to North American heavy duty trucks manufacturer worth 19 million euros

* Says supply to begin in 2014 and continue through 2018

* Says to supply Fluorocomp to provider of fuel systems for passenger cars worth 5 million euros