July 30 (Reuters) -

* Konica Minolta says to buy back up to 2 percent of its own shares for as much as 10 billion yen ($98 million) between July 31 and Oct 31

* Konica minolta says to retire 3.8 percent of its shares on Aug 29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 102.1100 Japanese Yen) (Tokyo Newsroom)