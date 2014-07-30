Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 30 (Reuters) -
* Konica Minolta says to buy back up to 2 percent of its own shares for as much as 10 billion yen ($98 million) between July 31 and Oct 31
* Konica minolta says to retire 3.8 percent of its shares on Aug 29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 102.1100 Japanese Yen) (Tokyo Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)