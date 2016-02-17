BRIEF-Transgene and Institut Bergonie start Phase 2 part of the METROmaJX trial
(Corrects to say core earnings rose 3 percent, not 6 percent, in first paragraph)
AMSTERDAM Feb 17 DSM, the Dutch supplements maker, on Wednesday reported that core earnings rose 3 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, on the back of strong sales growth at its nutrition division.
The company reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 261 million euros ($291 million), in line with 259 million euros that was forecast by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
* First quarter 2017 sales down, strongly impacted by stock effects in the distribution