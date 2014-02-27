AMSTERDAM Feb 27 Koninklijke Ahold NV : * Says sales EUR7.5 billion, down 1.1 pct at constant exchange rates * Says underlying operating margin 4.3 pct (Q4 2012: 4.6%) * Says dividend increased by 7% to EUR0.47 per share * Says Q4 operating income EUR311 million, up 3.8 pct at constant exchange rates full year * Says FY sales EUR32.6 billion, up 2.0 pct at constant exchange rates * FY net income EUR2,537 million, of which EUR1,751 million related to ICA * Expect economic conditions to gradually improve, we remain cautious in our outlook for the food retail sector in 2014 * Expect to complete EUR1 billion capital repayment by the end of the first quarter.