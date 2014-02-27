UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
AMSTERDAM Feb 27 Koninklijke Ahold NV : * Says sales EUR7.5 billion, down 1.1 pct at constant exchange rates * Says underlying operating margin 4.3 pct (Q4 2012: 4.6%) * Says dividend increased by 7% to EUR0.47 per share * Says Q4 operating income EUR311 million, up 3.8 pct at constant exchange rates full year * Says FY sales EUR32.6 billion, up 2.0 pct at constant exchange rates * FY net income EUR2,537 million, of which EUR1,751 million related to ICA * Expect economic conditions to gradually improve, we remain cautious in our outlook for the food retail sector in 2014 * Expect to complete EUR1 billion capital repayment by the end of the first quarter.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources