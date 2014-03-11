AMSTERDAM, March 11 Koninklijke Ahold NV : * Ahold agrees strategic acquisition in the Czech Republic * Entered into an agreement to acquire Spar's business in the Czech Republic for an enterprise value of CZK 5,245 million * Says acquisition is in line with Ahold'S strategy to expand its geographic reach in both current and adjacent markets * Following acquisition of Spar, company will have over 330 stores in Czech