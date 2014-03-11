UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
AMSTERDAM, March 11 Koninklijke Ahold NV : * Ahold agrees strategic acquisition in the Czech Republic * Entered into an agreement to acquire Spar's business in the Czech Republic for an enterprise value of CZK 5,245 million * Says acquisition is in line with Ahold'S strategy to expand its geographic reach in both current and adjacent markets * Following acquisition of Spar, company will have over 330 stores in Czech
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources