UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
AMSTERDAM Jan 16 Koninklijke Ahold NV : * Says organizational changes in its European business. * Says Ahold Europe as a business division will no longer exist. * Executive committee member Sander Van Der Laan will continue to lead Albert Heijn * Company will refocus its current ahold Europe operations and leadership on building Albert Heijn business in Netherlands * Says continuing to look for ways to streamline and simplify the organization's support functions
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources