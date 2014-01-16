AMSTERDAM Jan 16 Koninklijke Ahold NV : * Says organizational changes in its European business. * Says Ahold Europe as a business division will no longer exist. * Executive committee member Sander Van Der Laan will continue to lead Albert Heijn * Company will refocus its current ahold Europe operations and leadership on building Albert Heijn business in Netherlands * Says continuing to look for ways to streamline and simplify the organization's support functions