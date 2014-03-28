March 28 Koninklijke Ahold Nv

* Ahold completes reverse stock split

* Reverse stock split consisted of a consolidation of every 13 existing shares, with a nominal value of eur 0.30 each, into 12 new shares, with a nominal value of eur 0.01 each

* Trading in new shares with new nominal value will commence on March 28, 2014.